Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 21.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,320,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,823,000 after buying an additional 4,979,125 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,749.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,959,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,077,000 after buying an additional 3,745,744 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $339,405,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 99.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,497,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,132,000 after buying an additional 2,740,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $197,552,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.79.

MS stock opened at $95.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $105.95. The company has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.54.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.76%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

