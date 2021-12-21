Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 41,935 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 262.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,935 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $2,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.4% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BTI opened at $37.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $41.14.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BTI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

