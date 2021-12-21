Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 1,438 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 18.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.61.

Shares of PNC opened at $192.55 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.60 and a 1-year high of $217.60. The stock has a market cap of $81.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.