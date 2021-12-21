Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder William Monroe Buys 130,000 Shares

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $425,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe acquired 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, with a total value of $82,200.00.

On Friday, November 26th, William Monroe acquired 60,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.11 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe acquired 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe bought 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe bought 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.18 per share, with a total value of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00.

ICD stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.42 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%. The firm had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Independence Contract Drilling by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Contract Drilling in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

