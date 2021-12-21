Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) Major Shareholder Buys $186,600.00 in Stock

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD) major shareholder William Monroe acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

William Monroe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, William Monroe purchased 30,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $82,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, William Monroe purchased 10,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.34 per share, for a total transaction of $33,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, William Monroe acquired 130,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.27 per share, for a total transaction of $425,100.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, William Monroe acquired 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.56 per share, for a total transaction of $228,000.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, William Monroe purchased 54,375 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $172,912.50.

On Tuesday, October 5th, William Monroe bought 295,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $932,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, William Monroe bought 5,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,050.00.

On Thursday, September 23rd, William Monroe bought 40,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,000.00.

Independence Contract Drilling stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.54. Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $23.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 6.70.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.01). Independence Contract Drilling had a negative return on equity of 26.54% and a negative net margin of 107.72%. The company had revenue of $24.04 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 14.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 689,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 89,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 51,717.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 196,009 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 76.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 89,227 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design.

