Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Purchased by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 81.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in Incyte by 38.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $26,712.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.07. 9,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,070,902. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $101.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.72.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.30.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

