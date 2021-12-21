Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given a C$48.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$48.00 price target on Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

IMO has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a C$45.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.26.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE:IMO opened at C$42.58 on Monday. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$23.47 and a 52 week high of C$45.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$38.66.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Imperial Oil will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.63%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.