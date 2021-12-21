ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,490,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 10,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. 89.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

IMGN stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. ImmunoGen has a fifty-two week low of $4.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.24.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ImmunoGen will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

