ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) traded down 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $6.22. 4,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,823,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ImmunityBio by 117.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,398,000 after buying an additional 3,000,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 79.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,193,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 48.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after purchasing an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after purchasing an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

