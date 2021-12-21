Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Immunic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

IMUX stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $255.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.01. Immunic has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.05. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMUX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 154.5% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 13,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 53.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 21,995 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Immunic during the second quarter valued at $131,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,623,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 305.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,409 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies aimed at treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It focuses on ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. The firm’s products include IMU-838, IMU-935, and IMU-856.

