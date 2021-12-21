Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 52,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $201,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ITW opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.20. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $192.89 and a one year high of $246.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. The stock has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Zacks Investment Research cut Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.13.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total transaction of $2,122,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

