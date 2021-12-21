Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Increased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 90,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,327,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.13.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $235.56 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.89 and a 12 month high of $246.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.98. The company has a market cap of $73.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

