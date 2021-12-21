Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Takes $293,000 Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE O opened at $67.26 on Tuesday. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.59.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a jan 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.2465 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.13%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Scotiabank cut Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

