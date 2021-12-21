Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $259,000 in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,641 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 150.6% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 70,946 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 42,632 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 74.4% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,025,438 shares of the airline’s stock worth $21,750,000 after purchasing an additional 26,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 53.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAL. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.92.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.22.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The airline reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.54) EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 183.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

