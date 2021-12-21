IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Receives $121.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $121.00.

INFO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE INFO opened at $129.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.37. The firm has a market cap of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.26 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that IHS Markit will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

