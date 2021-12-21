Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

In related news, Director Marc Haugen purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.21 per share, for a total transaction of $30,126.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $123,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ICHR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Ichor by 571.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ichor during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

ICHR stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.30. 117,793 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,261. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Ichor has a 52-week low of $29.55 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $46.14.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $262.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.00 million. Ichor had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 18.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ichor will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

