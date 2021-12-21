i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Shares Up 10.2%

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E)’s stock price shot up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 11.35 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.35 ($0.15). 2,233,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 3,823,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.30 ($0.14).

The company has a market cap of £127.85 million and a P/E ratio of 6.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This is a boost from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.16.

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Westhill, the United Kingdom.

