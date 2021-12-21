Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Alejandro Reynal Buys 24,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92.
Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Truist lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.
