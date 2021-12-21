Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Alejandro Reynal Buys 24,000 Shares

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Alejandro Reynal purchased 24,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.62. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $94.92.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $2.70. The company had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 15.0% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,392,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,800,000 after purchasing an additional 705,468 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,840 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 30.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,715,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,380,000 after purchasing an additional 638,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after purchasing an additional 171,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Truist lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

