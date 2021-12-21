Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.7% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 63,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 189,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 312,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 100,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,561,000 after acquiring an additional 44,800 shares during the period. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $82.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.55 and a 200 day moving average of $78.93. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.73.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

