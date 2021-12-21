Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $821,000 Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Landstar System by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

LSTR opened at $167.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.23 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $172.90 and a 200-day moving average of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.08. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.51%.

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.47.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

