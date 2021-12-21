Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $509,000 Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.56.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,274 shares of company stock worth $3,767,575. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ST opened at $56.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.21. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $49.14 and a 12-month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

