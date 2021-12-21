Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EDIT shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer raised Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $99.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.76.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 38.28% and a negative net margin of 871.91%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

