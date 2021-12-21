Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 26,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $963,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 264.3% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,142 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on TPR. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

In related news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 10,523 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $484,058.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,168 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $99,316.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.42. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.12. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

