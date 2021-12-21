Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 53.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 24,800 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 6.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 77,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $1,818,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $619,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 50.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EAT opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.05. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $78.33.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

In related news, SVP Daniel S. Fuller acquired 1,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.42 per share, for a total transaction of $45,160.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

