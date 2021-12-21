Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 93,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COMM. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CommScope by 45.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 900,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after purchasing an additional 282,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in CommScope by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 917,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,556,000 after acquiring an additional 188,728 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope during the third quarter valued at about $1,223,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP lifted its stake in CommScope by 61.4% during the second quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP now owns 4,323,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,135,000 after buying an additional 1,644,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of CommScope by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CommScope alerts:

NASDAQ COMM opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.29.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). CommScope had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a positive return on equity of 269.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on COMM shares. TheStreet downgraded CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Bank of America cut CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Northland Securities cut CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CommScope from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.71.

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $48,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 105,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,032,444. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.