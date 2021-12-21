Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 12,400 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.16% of Genesco worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the 3rd quarter worth about $736,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Genesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genesco by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Genesco in the second quarter worth $428,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on GCO. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Genesco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

GCO opened at $58.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $853.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.23. Genesco Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.81 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 6.12%. Genesco’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.