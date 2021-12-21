Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of Tenneco worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenneco by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TEN opened at $10.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.42. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.24 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

