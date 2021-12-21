Huobi BTC Trading 4.9% Higher This Week (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 21st. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $1.96 billion and $1.96 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $49,036.58 or 0.99971219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001927 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00051880 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,995.13 or 0.08144894 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,993.41 or 0.99883215 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00072324 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00047158 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

