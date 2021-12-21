Huntington National Bank Purchases 6,826 Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,537 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 85,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 124,214,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,674,569 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Banco Santander by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 80,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SAN. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Banco Santander to a “buy” rating and set a $3.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.39.

Shares of SAN stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $53.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $14.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.0563 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.53%.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander SA is a banking services company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, companies, and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, South America, and Santander Global Platform. The Europe segment comprises business activities carried out in the region.

