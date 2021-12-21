Huntington National Bank Has $53,000 Holdings in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 58,200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 583 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,045,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares during the last quarter. 13D Management LLC acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,452,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 144,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,405,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares in the last quarter.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $315,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,095 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $99.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.45. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $107.86.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

