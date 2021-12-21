Huntington National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $2,490,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 13.2% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 945 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 28.6% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 13,498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 15.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,558 shares of company stock worth $9,275,941. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DECK opened at $339.04 on Tuesday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52-week low of $276.70 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $395.69 and its 200 day moving average is $394.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DECK shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.42.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

