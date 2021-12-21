Huntington National Bank Buys 350 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 798 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 350.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 305.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $80.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average of $98.54. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $76.03 and a one year high of $143.88. The stock has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same period last year, the company earned ($7.04) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

Wynn Resorts Profile

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

