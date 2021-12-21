Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth raised its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company.

HUBB opened at $202.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.20. Hubbell Incorporated has a 12 month low of $149.07 and a 12 month high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.05). Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 63.44%.

About Hubbell

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.