Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 113,888 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 45.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Houston American Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 22,417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,035 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 44,835 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Houston American Energy by 342.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 102,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houston American Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

