HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) Insider Tom Rusin Purchases 19 Shares

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV) insider Tom Rusin acquired 19 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 857 ($11.32) per share, with a total value of £162.83 ($215.13).

Tom Rusin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 20th, Tom Rusin acquired 20 shares of HomeServe stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 832 ($10.99) per share, with a total value of £166.40 ($219.84).

HSV stock opened at GBX 859 ($11.35) on Tuesday. HomeServe plc has a twelve month low of GBX 787 ($10.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,218 ($16.09). The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.38. The firm has a market cap of £2.89 billion and a PE ratio of 77.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 868.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 920.31.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. HomeServe’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HSV shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.82) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($15.33) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.16) target price on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HomeServe currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,285.22 ($16.98).

About HomeServe

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

