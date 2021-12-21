Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Holly Energy Partners were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares during the period. Finally, Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 586,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,267,000 after acquiring an additional 95,598 shares during the period. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Holly Energy Partners stock opened at $15.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.37 million. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 66.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

