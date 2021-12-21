Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives $56.33 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.33.

HCMLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Holcim from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Holcim from CHF 54 to CHF 53 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

Holcim stock opened at $9.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. Holcim has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

