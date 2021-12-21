HMS Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

HMS Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,840 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 44.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.1% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.26. The company had a trading volume of 541 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.98. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.72 and a 12 month high of $138.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.92%.

In related news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $93,937,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 20,230 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,533,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,491,948 shares of company stock valued at $188,019,417. Company insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.