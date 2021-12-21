HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 1,657 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the quarter. Copart accounts for approximately 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copart by 11.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Copart by 2.0% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in Copart by 0.4% during the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 18,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Copart by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Copart by 4.3% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

Shares of Copart stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,088. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.14. The firm has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 1.06. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.92 and a 52 week high of $161.12. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

