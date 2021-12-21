HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

HLS Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:HLS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.48) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.53). Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for HLS Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.14 EPS.

Get HLS Therapeutics alerts:

HLS Therapeutics (TSE:HLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$18.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$19.56 million.

HLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Clarus Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of HLS Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$31.75.

TSE:HLS opened at C$14.82 on Monday. HLS Therapeutics has a one year low of C$13.69 and a one year high of C$21.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$480.92 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HLS Therapeutics’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.15%.

HLS Therapeutics Company Profile

HLS Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires and commercializes pharmaceutical products in the specialty central nervous system and cardiovascular markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its lead product is Clozaril, an atypical antipsychotic used in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for HLS Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HLS Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.