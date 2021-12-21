Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HIPO. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hippo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price objective for the company.

HIPO stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hippo will post -20.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Assaf Wand acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,405.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 73,650 shares of company stock valued at $273,975.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Hippo during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,252,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,581,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,998,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,232,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hippo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,023,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hippo Company Profile

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

