HighMark Wealth Management LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,717,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $461,000. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASPN. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Aerogels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.30.

In related news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $1,922,123.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald R. Young sold 36,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $1,859,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 106,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Aspen Aerogels stock opened at $47.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.86 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.21 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 28.92% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.87 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

