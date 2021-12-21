High Performance Blockchain 24-Hour Volume Reaches $452,676.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and $452,676.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002159 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00041301 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

