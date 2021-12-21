Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V (NASDAQ:HCIC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 92,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 302,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCIC opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 11,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Finally, Polygon Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. V and changed its name to Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V in November 2020. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. V was founded in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

