Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.28 Billion

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00240711 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00030412 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000637 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00018016 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.14 or 0.00497357 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00076578 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

