HCR Wealth Advisors Reduces Position in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Knott David M purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Editas Medicine by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Editas Medicine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.27.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $99.95.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.24. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $6.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,660 shares of company stock worth $596,761 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

