HCR Wealth Advisors Has $62.60 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 605,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 10.4% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $62,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 364.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $108.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.96 and its 200 day moving average is $106.83. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.42.

