HCR Wealth Advisors Has $6.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.0% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $506,000. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 18,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $154.25 on Tuesday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $142.46 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

