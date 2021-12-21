HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,607 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 32.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:REMX opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $126.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.