HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 123 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,922 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in FedEx were worth $2,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group set a $369.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $248.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.49. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.40.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to purchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

